How to Watch Yankees Vs. Reds on Peacock: Live Stream, Start Time and More

The New York Yankees (28-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) are scheduled to battle it out one last time in its three-game homestead.

The Yankees grabbed the first two games of the series, winning 6-2 on Friday night and 7-4 on Saturday in an AL East-NL East showdown that went 10 innings.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Yankees vs. Reds game on Peacock this Sunday:

When do the Yankees and Reds play?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Yankees and Reds face off on Saturday, May 21 at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Where do the Yankees and Reds play?

The Yankees and Reds will be competing at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

How can I watch the Yankees vs. Reds?

The Yankees vs. Reds game will be available exclusively on Peacock's premium service with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What’s next for MLB fans on Peacock?

The next game available exclusively on Peacock will be on Sunday, May 28 when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Coverage for the game begins at 11 a.m. ET.