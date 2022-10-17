How to Watch Yankees Game: Latest on Rain Delay, What Channel ALDS Game 5 Will Air On

It's win or go home for the Yankees, and while fans of both teams wait to see who will play the role of hero, Mother Nature is already playing the role villain.

The matchup between New York and the Cleveland Guardians for ALDS Game 5 was supposed to start at 7:05 p.m., but rain in the forecast has put a damper on that.

The Yankees said that the game will begin in a rain delay, though how long that rain delays would last was not clear. The team said it would reevaluate the conditions and forecast at 7 p.m.

Tonight’s ALDS Game 5 game will begin in a delay. The forecast will be reassessed at 7:00 p.m.(ET) and we will provide updates as available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 17, 2022

Storm Team 4 says a cold front is bringing the showers to the NYC area just in time for first pitch, but showers are expected to move out by mid-evening, making way for drier and chillier air.

Whenever the game does get played, it will air on TBS. The winner will travel to Houston to take on the Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, with that winner going to the World Series.