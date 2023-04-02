How to Watch UConn Vs. San Diego State in 2023 National Championship Game

How to watch UConn vs. SDSU in 2023 National Championship game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

To say history is on the line on Monday is an understatement.

Both No. 4 UConn and No. 5 San Diego State have plenty to fight for in the 2023 National Championship game of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs punched their ticket to the title game first after a dramatic buzzer-beater finish against No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

The Huskies’ path involved less stress against No. 5 Miami (Fl.) in the following game, but now it’s the ultimate do-or-die game.

San Diego State could become the first ever fifth seed to win the men’s National Championship in what is also the program’s debut appearance in the big game. Connecticut is seeking its fifth title in program history, with a win cementing it as the second fourth seed to hoist the hardware.

Here’s how to watch UConn and San Diego State battle it out in the 2023 title game:

When is the 2023 men’s basketball championship game?

UConn-SDSU is slated for Monday, April 3.

What time is the 2023 men’s basketball championship game?

Tip-off time for UConn-SDSU is set for 8:20 p.m. CT.

Where is the 2023 men’s basketball championship game?

Just like the Final Four, the title game will also be played out in NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.

What TV channel is the 2023 men’s basketball championship game on?

UConn-SDSU will be broadcast live on CBS.

Where to stream 2023 men’s basketball game

UConn-SDSU will be available to stream on CBS.com, Paramount+ and the CBS mobile app.