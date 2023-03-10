College Basketball

How to Watch UConn Vs. Marquette in Big East Tournament Semifinal

The Huskies and Golden Eagles will battle at Madison Square Garden on Friday

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

How to watch UConn vs. Marquette in Big East Tournament semifinal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

March Madness is well underway at Madison Square Garden.

The famed New York City venue is playing host to the men’s Big East Tournament once again. The tournament may not feature all the famed rivalries from the conference’s heyday, but college hoops fans are in for a treat with the first semifinal on Friday.

Top-seeded Marquette (No. 6 nationally) will face fourth-seeded UConn (No. 11 nationally) with a berth in the Big East title game on the line. The Golden Eagles escaped a major upset alert by beating St. John’s in overtime on Thursday, while the Huskies fended off Providence

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Before Marquette and UConn tip off in the Big Apple, here’s what to know for Friday’s contest:

When is the UConn-Marquette Big East Tournament Game?

UConn-Marquette is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 10.

Sports

College Basketball 45 mins ago

Kansas Coach Bill Self Undergoes Medical Procedure, Full Recovery Expected

Mikaela Shiffrin 1 hour ago

Mikaela Shiffrin Earns Record-Tying 86th World Cup Victory

Where is the UConn-Marquette Big East Tournament Game?

The matchup will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What TV channel is UConn-Marquette on?

Fans can watch the game on FS1.

How to stream UConn-Marquette

UConn-Marquette can be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

Who will the winner of UConn-Marquette play in the Big East Tournament Championship Game?

The UConn-Marquette winner will face the winner of the second semifinal, which also features two nationally ranked teams. Second-seeded Xavier (No. 15 nationally) will square off against third-seeded Creighton (No. 24 nationally) soon after the UConn-Marquette game ends.

Saturday’s championship game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

College BasketballUConn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us