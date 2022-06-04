How To Watch Tigers vs. Yankees on Peacock: Live Stream, Start Time and More

MLB Sundays on Peacock continues this week with the New York Yankees hosting the Detroit Tigers in the third of a three-game series.

The Yankees boast the best record in MLB at 37-15. Meanwhile, the Tigers are struggling to sneak into the middle of the pack. Detroit is currently 21-31, good for fourth place in the AL Central.

The Tigers' biggest test? Home-field advantage.

The Yankees have been especially prolific at home, winning 21 of their 28 games at Yankee Stadium this season. The Tigers, on the other hand, have a dismal 6-16 road record, the worst in MLB.

The two teams faced off back in April, with the Yankees taking two of three games in Detroit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Detroit vs. New York game on Peacock this Sunday:

How can I watch the Tigers vs. Yankees game on Sunday?

The Tigers vs. Yankees game will be available exclusively on Peacock's premium service on Sunday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. ET, with live coverage beginning at 11 a.m.

Jason Benetti, who is the play-by-play announcer on NBC Sports Chicago for the White Sox, will call Tigers-Yankees. He will be joined in the booth by Bally Sports Detroit's Tigers analyst Jack Morris and YES Network's Yankees analyst John Flaherty.

Live stream: Tigers vs. Yankees on Peacock

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

Will there be additional MLB content on Peacock?

Aside from the 18 MLB games being streamed on Peacock this season, Peacock will also feature MLB classic games, award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive and highlight packages available on-demand on a new MLB hub.

The Futures Game, which is scheduled for July during All-Star week at Dodger Stadium, will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

What’s next for MLB fans on Peacock?

The next MLB game streaming on Peacock will be on Sunday, June 12, and feature the Oakland A’s against the Cleveland Guardians at 11:30 a.m. ET.