How to watch the second round of March Madness originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One of the most exciting parts of March Madness is seeing your favorite team advance through the bracket.

In order to clinch the championship title, teams have to win six consecutive rounds (or seven if they are in the play-in round), outlasting 67 other teams.

While the schedule and broadcasts are different for the men’s and women’s tournament, they each have a 68-team bracket resulting in the coronation of a single champion.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the second-round games of March Madness:

When is the second round of the NCAA men's basketball championship?

The second round of the tournament will take place from Saturday, March 19 through Sunday, March 20. Games start at 12 p.m. ET on both days.

What channel is the second round of the NCAA men's basketball championship on?

The second round of the tournament can be watched on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

When is the second round of the NCAA women's basketball championship?

The second round of the tournament will take place from Friday, March 18 through Monday, March 21.

What channel is the second of the NCAA women's basketball championship?

The second round of the tournament can be found on ESPN networks.

Can March Madness be streamed online?

The men's championship can be streamed on NCAA.com, ESPN+ and Hulu.

The women's championship can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN App