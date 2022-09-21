Presidents Cup

How to Watch the Presidents Cup This Weekend

The 2022 Presidents Cup features some of the best golfers in the world. Here’s how to watch the four-day tournament

By Julia Elbaba

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup is finally approaching.

The 2022 Presidents Cup returns to the PGA Tour after taking a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and golf fans are ready for some thrilling action this week. 

The event is set to hit the famous Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina for the very first time, with players from Team USA and International Team up against each other. 

American captain Davis Love III will lean on top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and 2021 FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay. On the international side, captain Trevor Immelman will look to get the best golf out of 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and No. 19-ranked Sungjae Im

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup ahead of the :

Where is the Presidents Cup?

The 2022 Presidents Cup is in Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

When is the Presidents Cup?

The Presidents Cup starts on Thursday, Sept. 22 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 25.

How can I watch the Presidents Cup?

The four days of action can be watched between the Golf Channel, Peacock, NBC and Peacock. The full schedule is below: 

Thursday, September 22: 12:30 to 6 p.m (ET), Golf Channel/Peacock
Friday, September 23: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m (ET), Golf Channel/Peacock
Saturday, September 24: 7 to 8 a.m (ET), Golf Channel/Peacock; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Sunday, September 25: 12-6 p.m (ET), NBC/Peacock

What are the Presidents Cup teams?

Team USA: 

  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Sam Burns
  • Justin Thomas
  • Tony Finau
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Cameron Young
  • Billy Horschel
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Max Homa

Captain: Davis Love III
Assistants: Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson and Fred Couples

International Team: 

  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Sungjae Im
  • Tom Kim
  • Corey Conners
  • Mito Pereira
  • Adam Scott
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Sebastián Muñoz
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Cam Davis
  • Christian Bezuidenhout
  • K.H. Lee

Captain: Trevor Immelman
Assistants: Mike Weir, K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas

What is the Presidents Cup format?

The Presidents Cup is a team competition between the U.S. and International teams (players from countries outside of the U.S. and Europe. Each squad is made up of 12 male players.

The competition includes 30 matches played over four days. There are 18 team matches followed by 12 singles matches on Sunday.

On Thursday there will be five Foursomes matches and five Four-ball matches on Friday. Saturday will include two rounds of four matches apiece. Saturday will also include four Foursomes matches in the morning and four Four-ball matches in the afternoon.

Foursomes is an alternate shot game that consists of a two-man team playing one ball and the team with the lowest score on the hole wins. In Four-balls, each player uses their own ball and the lowest score between a team's two players will count as the team's score for the hole.

Each match is worth one point each for a grand total of 30 points. The first team to total 15.5 points will win the Presidents Cup.

This article tagged under:

Presidents CupPGA Tour
