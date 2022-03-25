How to watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If the first two rounds were any indication, this year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will be one to remember.

There were a handful of major upsets across the opening weekend, leaving two double-digit seeds in the Sweet 16. No. 10 Creighton shocked No. 2 Iowa on its home floor, while No. 10 South Dakota beat No. 2 Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While the Cinderella teams took out a few contenders in the second round, the biggest threats to win the title entering the tournament are still in the mix. All four No. 1 seeds, two No. 2 seeds and three No. 3 seeds reached the Sweet 16.

South Carolina, the top team in the nation, surrendered just 54 points over its first two games. Stanford, the defending champs, cruised through the first and second rounds, as did the other two No. 1 seeds, NC State and Louisville.

Along with the four top seeds, there are a handful of perennial contenders vying for another championship. UConn is chasing its 12th national title, while Tennessee is seeking its ninth and Notre Dame has a chance to win its second championship in four seasons.

Here’s a look at the second weekend of the 2022 tournament, including where to watch the games:

Which teams are in the Women’s Sweet 16?

Here’s a region-by-region look at the teams left in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, along with the host venues for Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games:

Greensboro Region, Greensboro Coliseum

1. South Carolina

3. Iowa State

5. North Carolina

10. Creighton

Spokane Region, Spokane Arena

1. Stanford

2. Texas

4. Maryland

6. Ohio State

Bridgeport Region, Total Mortgage Arena

1. NC State

2. UConn

3. Indiana

5. Notre Dame

Wichita Region, INTRUST Arena

1. Louisville

3. Michigan

4. Tennessee

10. South Dakota

What TV channel is the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on?

Games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

Sweet 16 contests will be on ESPN and ESPN2. Broadcast information has not been announced for the Elite Eight or Final Four, but the national championship game will be shown on ESPN.

How to stream the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN App.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Sweet 16 and Elite Eight schedule

March 25

Greensboro Region: No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Spokane Region: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Greensboro Region: No. 10 Creighton vs. No. 3 Iowa State, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Spokane Region: No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Stanford, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

March 26

Bridgeport Region: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 NC State, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN

Bridgeport Region: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 UConn, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wichita Region: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Louisville, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Wichita Region: No. 10 South Dakota vs. No. 3 Michigan, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

March 27

Greensboro Region Final: No. 5 North Carolina/No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Creighton/No. 3 Iowa State, time and network TBD

Spokane Region Final: No. 4 Maryland/No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 6 Ohio State/No. 2 Texas, time and network TBD

March 28

Bridgeport Region Final: No. 5 Notre Dame/No. 1 NC State vs. No. 3 Indiana/No. 2 UConn, time and network TBD

Wichita Region Final: No. 4 Tennessee/No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 10 South Dakota/No. 3 Michigan, time and network TBD

When is the 2022 Women’s Final Four?

This year’s Final Four will be held at Target Center in Minneapolis, home to the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. This is the second time the city is hosting the event, with the first coming back in 1995.

Here’s the schedule for the 2022 Final Four:

Semifinals, April 1

Greensboro Region winner vs. Spokane Region winner, Time and network TBD

Wichita Region winner vs. Bridgeport Region winner, Time and network TBD

Championship, April 3

Final Four Game 1 winner vs. Final Four Game 2 winner, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN