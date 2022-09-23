How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees on Apple TV+: Live Stream, Start Time and More

Yankees fans have another shot at catching slugger Aaron Judge attempt history Friday night in the teams' matchup against the Boston Red Sox when the batter tries again to match Roger Maris' American League home run record.

Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday and added No. 60 to the count, tying Babe Ruth, when the Yankees played their first game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. (The walk-off grand slam that followed from Giancarlo Stanton only made everyone more excited.)

With one more home run, Judge will match the 61 hit by Maris in 1961, which stands as the single-season record for the Yankees franchise and the American League.

The game will not be available to watch through your local cable provider, however. Apple has exclusive streaming rights to the "Friday Night Baseball" games for the Red Sox and Yankees, as well as the Cardinals and Dodgers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Boston vs. New York game on Apple TV+ Friday night:

How can I watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees game on Friday?

The Red Sox vs. Yankees game will be available exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:05 p.m., with live coverage beginning at 6:25 p.m.

What devices can I watch on?

You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, smart TVs, streaming devices, cable set-top boxes, and on tv.apple.com.

To learn more about Apple TV+ and how to watch Friday's game, click here. Friday Night Baseball is free for a limited time.