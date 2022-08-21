How to watch Red Sox vs. Orioles in Little League Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 MLB Little League Classic is about to go live from Williamsport, Pa.

This year’s edition of the event will feature the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, two AL East foes. The contest will count as a home game for the Orioles.

Both Boston and Baltimore were supposed to face off in this event in 2020, but those plans were scrapped due to COVID-19.

But now that the action is good to go for Sunday, here’s how you can watch the game:

When is the 2022 MLB Little League Classic?

The game is slated for Sunday, Aug. 21.

What time is the 2022 MLB Little League Classic?

The action will get underway at 7 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 MLB Little League Classic?

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. is the location for the MLB Little League Classic. It is where the Little League World Series is held every year in August.

How to watch 2022 MLB Little League Classic

The game will air exclusively on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” program. It will also be available on ESPN radio, the ESPN app and on ESPN Deportes.

Previous winners of the MLB Little League Classic

The inaugural game occurred in 2017 and has returned every year since (except 2020). The Pittsburgh Pirates have made the most appearances in those events with two.

Here are the previous results from those contests:

2017: Pittsburgh Pirates 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3

2018: New York Mets 8, Philadelphia Phillies 2

2019: Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

2021: Cleveland Guardians 3, Los Angeles Angels 1