How to watch the New York Liberty championship parade Thursday

The New York Liberty will be honored with a ticker-tape parade through the Financial District of Manhattan on Thursday to celebrate the team's first-ever WNBA championship.

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty will parade up Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes.

What TV channel is the New York Liberty parade on?

The parade will be shown live on TV on NBC 4 starting at 10 a.m.

How can I stream the New York Liberty parade?

The New York Liberty parade will be streaming live on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel in our app, website or wherever you stream, including Peacock.

The New York Liberty secured their first WNBA title in franchise history, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime of Game 5.

What time does the parade start?

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall plaza afterward.