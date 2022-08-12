How to watch Friday's Phillies vs. Mets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Get ready for a big-time NL East clash.

The Philadelphia Phillies, winners of 12 of their last 14 games, head to the Big Apple for a three-game showdown with the first-place New York Mets starting Friday night.

The Mets have held the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup so far this season, taking nine of the first 12 games against their division rival. But the two teams haven't squared off since late May, when Philadelphia was still under .500.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now, over two months later, the Phillies and Mets will meet again while both occupying a playoff spot.

Here's what you need to know to watch Friday's series opener in New York:

What TV channel is the Phillies vs. Mets game on today?

The opening game of the Phillies-Mets series won't be available on cable TV.

How can I watch the Phillies vs. Mets game today?

Friday's Phillies-Mets game will be shown exclusively on Apple TV+. An Apple TV+ subscription is not required to stream the game, but you do need an Apple account.

For information on which devices you can access the Apple TV app with, click here. You can stream the game online through Apple TV+ here.

What time does today's Phillies vs. Mets game start?

First pitch at Citi Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Who is pitching for the Phillies and Mets today?

Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Phils. The southpaw, who is 8-5 with a 3.68 ERA, faced the Mets in his first start of the season, surrendering three runs in 2.1 innings of work.

Suarez will be opposed by three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who is 8-2 with a 1.98 ERA. Scherzer has been stellar since his return from an oblique injury in early June, as he's gone at least six innings without giving up more than two earned runs in each of his seven starts.

This will actually be the fourth time the Phillies have seen Scherzer this season, with the Mets going 2-1 in his first three starts. While Scherzer boasts strong career numbers against Philadelphia (14-5 with a 2.68 ERA), he struggled a bit in his last two outings. The Phils tagged him for four runs over six innings on May 1 and three runs on 10 hits over six innings on May 8.