How to watch Braves vs. Astros in 2021 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2021 World Series is set, and there won’t be a repeat winner this year.

The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday night. The Braves, who blew a 3-1 series lead to the Dodgers in last year’s NLCS, got revenge on Los Angeles and won their first National League pennant since 1999.

Now, the Houston Astros are the last team standing in the way of the Braves and their first World Series title since 1995.

Houston advanced to the World Series with a Game 6 win over the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS on Friday. The Red Sox got out to a 2-1 series lead behind blowout victories in Games 2 and 3, but the Astros rattled off three straight wins to close out the series and reach their third Fall Classic in five seasons. The Astros won the franchise’s first and only World Series in 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Braves-Astros World Series.

What is the Braves-Astros World Series schedule?

Game 1: Braves at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2: Braves at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 3: Astros at Braves, Friday, Oct. 29, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4: Astros at Braves, Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Astros at Braves, Sunday, Oct. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 6 (if necessary): Braves at Astros, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary): Braves at Astros, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:09 p.m. ET

The World Series is played in a 2-3-2 format where the team with the better regular-season record gets home-field advantage for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. The AL West champion Astros won 95 games in the regular season, while the NL East champion Braves won 88 games. So Houston will have home-field advantage in the World Series.

What TV channel is the Braves-Astros World Series on?

All games for the series will be broadcast on FOX.

How to stream Braves-Astros free online

All games can be streamed on MLB.TV, Foxsports.com and the FOX Sports app. Viewers can also check out the series on FuboTV (free trial).

How to listen to Braves-Astros on the radio

ESPN Radio will broadcast all MLB postseason games for listeners.

Braves and Astros starting pitchers for World Series

Neither team has announced its starter for Game 1 of the World Series.