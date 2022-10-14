How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in El Clasico originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Spanish soccer’s two biggest clubs are reigniting their rivalry once again.

FC Barcelona will visit Real Madrid for the 250th competitive edition of El Clasico on Sunday. While the historic context adds to the anticipation, the current stakes make the match even more important.

Here are the biggest storylines and streaming information for the upcoming El Clasico showdown:

When is the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match?

The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid at 10:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 16.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

ESPN Deportes will broadcast the match in the U.S.

How to stream Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live online

A livestream of the match will be available on ESPN+ with Ian Darke and Steve McManaman on the call.

Where are Barcelona and Real Madrid in the La Liga table?

The two clubs sit atop the La Liga standings with 22 points (7-1-0) apiece through eight matches.

Barca are given the tiebreaker edge due to a higher goal differential. The team spent hundreds of millions of dollars on player additions this summer, and it’s getting its money’s worth out of Robert Lewandowski so far. The Polish striker has nine goals in La Liga play, three more than anyone else.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are looking to win a second straight La Liga title for the first time since 2008, and Sunday’s match could go a long way in shaping this season’s table. Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, and Karim Benzema have led the scoring charge for Los Blancos through the first quarter of the La Liga season.

Are Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Champions League?

While both sides are dominating La Liga, one of them is struggling in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona sit in third place in Group C with four points through four matches. Their next Champions League match is against Lewandowski’s former squad, Bayern Munich, on Oct. 26, and a loss would result in elimination.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are sitting comfortably in Group F. They are 3-1-0 in group play so far and already qualified for the round of 16.

What kits will Barcelona wear in El Clasico?

Barcelona will rock some Drake-inspired jerseys for their El Clasico match. The team, which typically has the Spotify logo front and center on its kits, will sport the OVO owl in honor of Drake becoming the first artist to reach 50 billion streams on the music service.

What are the odds for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are favorites at the home venue against their arch rival, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Real Madrid win: +125

Barcelona win: +200

Draw: +250

