How Tiger Woods Fared in First Round of 2023 Masters

Tiger Woods had an up-and-down opening round at the 2023 Masters, scoring a 2-over 74.

After parring the first two holes, the five-time tournament champion hit a rough patch between Holes 3 and 7. He bogeyed three par 4s in a five-hole stretch, bringing him to 3-over.

Woods got a stroke back on maybe his best hole of the afternoon. He nearly chipped in for eagle on the par 5 eighth hole, but he missed the cup by a matter of inches.

Nearly an eagle for Tiger Woods on hole No. 8. #themasters pic.twitter.com/7XfulYE6JL — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

The 47-year-old moved back to 3-over with a bogey on the 11th hole before getting on a roll.

Woods got his second birdie of the day thanks to a lengthy putt on the par 5 15th hole and kept the momentum going on the 16th hole, scoring a two on the par 3.

Two in a row for Tiger Woods. #themasters pic.twitter.com/RYFcHxiSrO — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

After a par on No. 17, Woods capped off his round with a bogey on the 18th hole for the 2-over 74.

Last year, Woods got off to a promising start with a 1-under score in the opening round. He followed that up with a 2-over score in the second round, securing him a spot in the final two rounds. Those final rounds were not kind to Woods, who shot 7-over on Saturday and Sunday to bring him to 13-over for the tournament.

Players must be in the top 50 (counting ties) through 36 holes to make the Masters cut. With his 2-over score, Woods walked to the clubhouse in a tie for 54th place.

While Woods worked to reach 2-over, the fellow members of his group commanded the leaderboard. Viktor Hovland shot an astounding 31 on the front nine and ended his day in the lead at 7-under. Xander Schauffele, meanwhile, ended his first round in a tie for sixth at 4-under.

