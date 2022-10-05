How Much Is Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball Worth? Auction House Says …

First, the question was, "When will he hit it?" Then it was, "Will he at all?" Now that he has, and we know the name of the fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run ball (thanks to his wife), the attention has turned to one question.

How much is this thing worth?

There's no telling just yet, but Lelands, which bills itself as "the original sports memorabilia auction house and most respected and trusted firm in the hobby," has at least ventured a guess.

Calling Judge 62 the most valuable baseball hit in recent years, Lelands estimates it will fetch more than seven figures, according to a statement the auction house put out Wednesday.

"It's just incredible that a $20 baseball can turn into a seven-figure ball with one crack of the bat," Lelands said.

So are we talking seven figures that start with 1? 4? 6? Time will tell.

The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers Wednesday.

Asked that night what he planned to do with it, the guy who caught it said he hadn't thought about it yet. Go figure.