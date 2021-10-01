How much do Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It may be early in the 2021 NFL season, but we’re already thinking about the biggest day of the year: Super Bowl LVI.

The commercials, the snacks, the entertainment, the football … What's not to love? And while watching the Super Bowl from the comfort of your couch can be fun, being in person for all of the action is even more spectacular.

The 2022 Super Bowl location is set, the halftime entertainment has been revealed, and ticket packages are already available for fans to lock in their seats.

Here is everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI, and buying tickets to see the big game in person:

When and where is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI will be held on Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Though it is only Week 4 of the NFL season, we could see a repeat matchup of last year. The early favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy are the Kansas City Chiefs and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who is performing at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The NFL announced on Thursday that this season’s halftime performance will feature Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation will produce the star-studded show.

"Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton; will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem; and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige" Jay-Z said in a statement, "This is history in the making."

How much is a Super Bowl ticket for 2022?

Start saving now! If you want to attend the Los Angeles area’s first Super Bowl in 30 years, and see the iconic halftime show, it’s going to cost you.

The 2022 Super Bowl ticket packages listed on On Location start at $5,950 per person. Depending on seat location and package details, listings even go up to $21,250 per person. Prices aren’t even listed on On Location’s website for some of the more elite packages.

On Location advertises pregame parties, open bars, NFL legend appearances, live entertainment, premium cuisine, photo ops and meet and greets as highlights of their ticket packages. There are even optional hotel accommodations available for your ticket.

On Seatgeek, tickets start in the upper level end zones for $5,235 and go up to $25,519 for VIP sections.

How do I get Super Bowl tickets?

In addition to On Location and Seatgeek, other ticket vendors will have Super Bowl packages available as the season continues.

Ticketmaster, the official ticket marketplace of the NFL, does not yet have packages available for purchase.