How Much Do Giants-Eagles Playoff Tickets Cost? Perhaps Not As Much As You Might Think

Are Eagles fans looking past this week's NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Giants? Based on ticket sales, it certainly seems so.

With a little more than a day left before Big Blue heads down to the city of brotherly love, there were still thousands of tickets available on Philadelphia's team site, with prices that aren't terribly far-fetched for a playoff game between two of the biggest rivals in football.

On the official team site, tickets were selling for as low as $250. On Stubhub, the cheapest ticket was $270. For those willing to spend a little (read: a lot) more, the priciest tickets on the team's site were listed for $2,500, while StubHub had a pair of tickets for $9,700 each.

Compare that to the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers game being held at Levi's Stadium in California: The cheapest ticket available on the 49ers' site was listed at just a hair under $500. StubHub said it will cost $3,400 for field level seats, $540 for upper deck seats and $525 for standing room only.

So for Giants fans willing to make the short trip down to Philadelphia, it might be worth checking out to catch the team play in its first Divisional Round game since 2011 — the same year they ran the table and won the Super Bowl over Tom Brady and the Patriots.

This game will mark the third meeting between the two teams this season, with the Eagles winning both of the earlier meetings – a 48-22 round in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium and a 22-16 win in Philly in Week 18. The Eagles and Giants have met in the playoffs four times with the series even at 2-2.

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and company take on Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the vaunted Eagles defense Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field starting at 8:15 p.m. For those not making the trip to see the game in person, here's how to watch at home.