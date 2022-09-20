How many MLB pitchers have won 200 games? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer made history Monday night after being pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact. Not only did Scherzer snag his 200th win after his return from the injured list, but he and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2.

Throughout the years, there have been many pitchers who have made Major League Baseball history. But there's a group of great pitchers who have etched their names into the history books by snagging 200 and more wins over the course of their careers. When a pitcher steps on the mound, the goal is always to win.

While it is no easy feat to make the magic number, a select few have been able to attain this great accomplishment.

Here's a look at how many pitchers have won 200 and more games throughout MLB history:

How many MLB pitchers have 200 wins?

There are 96 players in MLB history who have between 200-299 wins. Scherzer is the 120th pitcher and the third active player to reach 200, joining Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (243 wins) and Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke (223 wins).

How many MLB pitchers have 300 wins?

Just 22 MLB pitchers have won between 300-399 games:

Pete Alexander, 373

Christy Mathewson, 373

Pud Galvin, 365

Warren Spahn, 363

Kid Nichols, 362

Greg Maddux, 355

Roger Clemens, 354

Tim Keefe, 342

Steve Carlton, 329

John Clarkson, 328

Eddie Plank, 326

Nolan Ryan, 324

Don Sutton, 324

Phil Niekro, 318

Gaylord Perry, 314

Tom Seaver, 311

Old Hoss Radbourn, 310

Mickey Welch, 307

Tom Glavine, 305

Randy Johnson, 303

Lefty Grove, 300

Early Wynn, 300

How many MLB pitchers have 400 wins?

Baseball Hall of Famer Walter Johnson (417 wins) is the only pitcher in history to win between 400-499 games. Playing his entire career as a right-handed pitcher for the Washington Senators from 1907-1927, Johnson finished his career with a record of 417-279 and a 2.17 ERA.

How many MLB pitchers have 500 wins?

Hall of Famer legend Cy Young is the only pitcher to have 500-plus wins in major league history. Young won a total of 511 games over the course of his career in the majors from 1890 to 1911.

Which active MLB pitchers are close to 200 wins?

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright (195) and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (193) are the next-closest pitchers chasing the 200-win milestone.