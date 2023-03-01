MLB

How Many Innings Are In MLB Spring Training Games?

With spring training underway, here's what to know about the format of the exhibition games

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

How many innings are spring training games? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Baseball is back with a different look.

The spring training games in the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues have provided an introduction to the major rule changes coming to MLB this season, from the pitch clock to the shift restrictions and the bigger bases.

The pitch clock, which is certainly the most drastic change, has seen immediate success in shortening games. According to ESPN, the first weekend of games had an average time of two hours and 38 minutes -- down 23 minutes compared to 2022 spring training.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

But the baseball being played now isn't exactly what we'll see come Opening Day.

How long are MLB spring training games?

Spring training games are nine innings.

Sports

Formula One 2 hours ago

Logan Sargeant, First American F1 Driver Since 2015, Ready for Debut

MLB 3 hours ago

New MLB Rules Get Mixed Fan Reaction After First Live Looks

Are there extra innings in MLB spring training?

Unlike the regular season, extra innings are not played in spring training. If a winner hasn't been determined after nine innings, the game ends in a tie.

But spring training could produce unique scenes such as the one that arose in Tuesday's Pirates-Orioles game. Pittsburgh and Baltimore played the bottom of the ninth inning even though the Pirates had already officially won the game, and they did so without any umpires.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBSpring Training
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us