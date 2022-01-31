How Jimmy Garoppolo No Longer Has Leverage With No-Trade Clause

How Jimmy G no longer has leverage with no-trade clause originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had leverage in 2021 to veto any proposed trade from the 49ers.

But Garoppolo has no such power to control where he might end up in 2022, documents NBC Sports Bay Area obtained Monday through a league source confirmed.

Garoppolo’s no-trade clause was only applicable for the 2021 league year.

Under terms of the contract, beginning on March 16 at 1 p.m. (PT), the 49ers can trade Garoppolo to any team without his prior written approval. An agreement of a trade can be reached prior to that date.

Garoppolo was emotional Sunday in the aftermath of the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, as he faces an uncertain future with the organization.

“I think these next couple of days, it will really start to settle in a little bit,” Garoppolo said. “Emotions are high after a game, a win, or a loss. It’s just one of those things you got to be glad it happened. Just smile from it and think about the good things.

“We’ll see what happens in these next couple of days, weeks, whatever, but I love this team. The fight and the battle of this team throughout the entire year has been really impressive and I love these guys.”

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo in a midseason trade from the New England Patriots in 2017. After finishing the season with victories in his five starts, the 49ers awarded Garoppolo with a five-year contract on March 1, 2018, which made him the highest-paid player in the league at the time.

He has one year remaining on his contract. This offseason the 49ers have an opportunity to get something in return for Garoppolo. There are approximately 10 teams expected to pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason.

When Garoppolo was on the field, the 49ers did a lot of winning with their popular quarterback. The 49ers compiled a 35-16 record in games Garoppolo started over the past five seasons. In games during those seasons in which he did not start, the 49ers were 8-28.

In eight seasons in the NFL, Garoppolo has started more than six games only twice. He did not miss a start during the 2019 season, and the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl. This season, he started 15 games and the 49ers advanced to within one game of another Super Bowl.

Garoppolo completed 68.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 98.7 during the regular season.

He sustained a torn ligament in his right thumb in the 49ers’ Dec. 23 game against the Tennessee Titans and started the team’s final four games, including three in the playoffs.

Whatever happens this offseason is not likely to be a surprise to Garoppolo.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said last week the transparency about the team’s intentions have enabled all sides to deal with what could have been an awkward situation.

“That is the reality of where we're at. It's been that way for a while since we made that trade and the more that we all can accept it and know it and not beat around the bush, the easier it is to go on with your jobs,” Shanahan said.

“And that's what we've all done and we've all enjoyed each other as people, we all respect the hell of each other in our profession.”

If a trade is made, Garoppolo’s new team would pick up the final year of his contract with a scheduled base salary of $24.2 million.

The 49ers are likely to gauge the trade market for Garoppolo, whose value could allow the organization to acquire draft capital to compensate for the price that was paid in order to acquire quarterback Trey Lance.

The 49ers parted ways with first-round draft picks in 2022 and ’23, as well as a third-round pick in 2022, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The club selected Lance with the third overall selection after quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson went in the first two spots to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

Lance, who turns 22 on May 9, started two games for the 49ers as a rookie after starting 17 games during his college career at North Dakota State.

Lance completed 41 of 71 passes for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He gained 168 and one touchdown rushing on 38 attempts.

The 49ers would create $25.5 million of space on the 2022 salary cap if they were to trade Garoppolo.

The organization could use those savings to account for a new contract for wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason.

Defensive linemen D.J. Jones and Arden Key, defensive backs Jaquiski Tartt, K’Waun Williams and Jason Verrett, running back Raheem Mostert and guard Laken Tomlinson are among the team’s top players from this season who are scheduled for unrestricted free agency.