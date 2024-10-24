Here's what to know about the route of the New York Liberty championship parade

The New York Liberty parade route will take the WNBA champions through the iconic Canyon of Heroes in a ticker-tape celebration.

What time does the parade start?

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall plaza afterward.

What is the route of the Liberty parade?

The New York Liberty parade will go up the Canyon of Heroes along Broadway from Battery Place to City Hall.

Where are the best viewing spots for the Liberty parade?

The parade cannot be viewed on the east side of Broadway at the start or in City Hall Park.

Fans can view the parade on the east side of Broadway from Morris Street to Park Row, according to City Hall. Parade viewing is available on the west side of Broadway from Battery Place up to Chambers Street.

On the east side of Zuccotti Park, there is an ADA viewing area.

What TV channel is the New York Liberty parade on?

The parade will be shown live on TV on NBC 4 starting at 10 a.m.

How can I stream the New York Liberty parade?

The New York Liberty parade will be streaming live on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel in our app, website or wherever you stream, including Peacock.

Where is the 'Canyon of Heroes'?

The Canyon of Heroes runs on Broadway from the Battery to City Hall through the Financial District.

The parade route is marked with commemorative plates of major past parades.

Why is it called the Canyon of Heroes?

The stretch of Broadway in Lower Manhattan where ticker-tape parades is called that because of all the tall buildings and skyscrapers of the financial district that surround the honorees as they go up the street with confetti and ticker-tape surrounding them.

Who gets a ticker-tape parade?

It's not just winning sports teams that are honored with a party in Lower Manhattan.

