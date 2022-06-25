Here's How to Watch the Mets vs. Marlins on Peacock: Live Stream, Start Time and More

For the second straight week, an NL East showdown will begin Sunday’s MLB slate.

After a battle last week between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins will step into the spotlight for MLB Sunday Leadoff.

In the series opener on Friday night, New York capitalized off of Miami’s mistakes, leading to a 5-3 win after a sixth inning turning point. This has been a common theme for the Mets this season – will it continue for the rest of the series?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mets vs. Marlins game on Peacock this Sunday:

How can I watch the Mets vs. Marlins on Sunday?

The Mets vs. Marlins game will be streamed on Peacock this Sunday, June 26 at 12:05 p.m. ET.

White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti is on play-by-play duties for all 18 games in the MLB Sunday Leadoff series this season. Benetti will be joined by analysts Cliff Floyd, who played for the Mets and Marlins, and Tommy Hutton, who is a Marlins broadcaster and former MLB player.

Where can I watch Peacock?

Peacock is available on Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What other MLB games will be streamed on Peacock this season?

Of the 30 MLB teams, 24 will appear on Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff series this season. The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays will each play three times, leading all teams in appearances.

Here is the remaining 2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule:

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers, July 3 at noon ET

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles, July 10 at noon ET

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays, July 17 at noon ET

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, July 24 at noon ET

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays, July 31 at noon ET

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians, Aug. 7 at noon ET

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals, Aug. 14 at noon ET

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, Aug. 21 at noon ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins, Aug. 28 at noon ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates, Sept. 4 at noon ET

What’s next for the Mets and Marlins?

After a five-game road trip, the Mets return to Citi Field for a home series against the Astros, beginning on Tuesday. The Marlins, meanwhile, will hit the road for a seven-game trip starting on Monday against the Cardinals.

The Mets will not appear on MLB Sunday Leadoff again this season, but the Marlins will host the Dodgers on Aug. 28 on Peacock.