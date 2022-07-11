Heinz Field Receives New Name for Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new name for their home stadium after 21 years.

The new name is Acrisure Stadium, the team announced on Monday. Acrisure Stadium will be Pittsburgh's stadium name for the next 15 years.

We’re excited to announce that our home has been renamed Acrisure Stadium! @AcrisureLLC https://t.co/YzjP9Ap10j — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 11, 2022

Acrisure is a company that provides financial service solutions for insurance, reinsurance, real estate services, cyber services and asset and wealth management.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

The financial details for the stadium have not yet been released.

Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor," said Greg Williams, Acrisure Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community.

While Heinz Field was set to be changed after the 2020 season, it received a one-year extension.

In 2001, the Steelers made a move from Three Rivers Stadium to Heinz Field and the squad has played there ever since.