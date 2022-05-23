Heat Make History With Horrendous Start to Game 4 Vs. Celtics

Heat make history with brutal start to Game 4 vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Heat didn't just struggle in the first quarter of Game 4 vs. the Boston Celtics. They had one of the worst starts to a playoff game in NBA history.

Miami shot 0-for-14 from the field to begin Monday night's Eastern Conference Finals matchup at TD Garden. It scored one point in the first eight minutes, marking the fewest points through the first eight minutes of a playoff game over the last 25 years.

The Heat didn't make their first shot until 3:22 remaining in the first quarter. That's the longest a team has gone without a field goal to start any postseason game in the last 25 years.

Boston outscored Miami 29-11 in the first quarter. That's the fewest first-quarter playoff points in Heat franchise history. Celtics star Jayson Tatum outscored the Heat on his own with 12 points in the first frame.

Miami shot 3-for-20 from the field in the nightmare first quarter. The Celtics, meanwhile, were 9-for-22 with Derrick White adding 10 points in place of the injured Marcus Smart.

The Celtics are looking to even the series at 2-2 before heading back to Miami for Game 5.