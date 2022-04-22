Heat-Hawks Game 3 Start Delayed Due to Security Issue, Suspicious Package Found

By Logan Reardon

Friday's NBA postseason action is on hold for now.

The first game of the night between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, schedule to begin just after 7 p.m. ET, has been delayed 30 minutes due to a "security issue" at State Farm Arena. The game is now set to tip off at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Arena police and security reportedly are investigating a suspicious package found outside the stadium in Atlanta.

When Game 3 does get underway, the Hawks will be fighting for their first win of the series against the Heat.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

