Hawks' Trae Young Trolls Knicks Fans With WWE SmackDown Appearance

Trae Young trolls Knicks fans with surprise WWE appearance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The WWE was in New York for SmackDown on Friday night, and the biggest heel there wasn't a wrestler.

Ahead of a 10-man tag team match at Madison Square Garden, wrestler Sami Zayn, who was wearing a New York Knicks jersey, brought out a surprise guest: Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young.

And the crowd wasn’t thrilled to see him.

Of course, the last time Young was at MSG, he helped end the Knicks' season. The Atlanta Hawks upset New York in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, needing just five games to do so. Young tormented the Knicks in that series, averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists per game, and he embraced a villain role in front of raucous MSG crowds.

Trae Young had a message for Knicks fans after the Hawks' game 2 loss at MSG:



"I'll see you in the A."



(via @BallySportsSO) pic.twitter.com/MmH0M3vgQJ — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 27, 2021

TRAE YOUNG TAKES A BOW IN MSG AFTER ELIMINATING KNICKS. 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/L6i5A0S65H — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) June 3, 2021

But New York fans did at least get the last laugh on Friday. Young stuck around ringside for the tag team match, but was ejected by the ref for going after Rey Mysterio.

Young and Hawks make their first trip to MSG next season on Christmas Day. It’s safe to say Knicks fans will be even more revved up for that game now.