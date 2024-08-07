Hampton Morris becomes first American man to win weightlifting medal at the Olympics in 40 years

The future for USA Weightlifting is bright, thanks to Hampton Morris who just won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 20-year-old became the first American man to bring home an Olympic weightlifting medal since the Los Angeles 1984 Games, ending a 40-year-long dry spell for the men's side. Morris did so after attempting to break his own world record for the clean and jerk that he had set earlier this year at the IWF World Cup.

In the snatch session, Morris made his first lift, missed the second over a technical rule, but made his last attempt at 126kg, which put him in fifth place --- but it was in the clean and jerk session that decided the winning total. It was a dramatic fight for the podium between Morris, Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Li Fabin from China, and Thailand's Theerapong Silachai.

Fabin, 31, shocked the crowd after missing his first clean attempt but eventually recovered in the second at 167kg. Morris followed through with an attempt at 168kg but his back foot slipped on the platform, causing him to miss the jerk. Betting on his strength, he increased his second attempt to 172kg and made the lift -- catapulting him into the bronze placement.

It was then Fabin's turn again for his third attempt, he failed to jerk 172kg. Still, his total is enough for another gold medal for China.

Morris finished the clean and jerk session with an attempt at a world record at 178kg. Unfortunately, he was unable to stabilize the weight overhead, but he got to celebrate with his dad/coach over a well-deserved bronze medal.

Silachai took home the silver after not missing any of his six lifts.

If the young U.S. lifter can keep his trajectory, the men of Team USA may soon see the first Olympic weightlifting gold medal for the first time since Chuck Vinci won in 1960.

