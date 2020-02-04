Derek Jeter

Hall of Fame Voter Who Snubbed Derek Jeter Keeps Ballot Private

Derek Jeter
AP

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, in New York. Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame balloting. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • Derek Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected along with Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker
  • They will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26
  • Mariano Rivera, Jeter's Yankees teammate for five World Series titles, became the first unanimous pick last year when he was on all 425 ballots

The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America released the ballots of 314 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain.

Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected along with Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker. They will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26.

Mariano Rivera, Jeter's Yankees teammate for five World Series titles, became the first unanimous pick last year when he was on all 425 ballots.

The BBWAA decided in 2011 that Hall ballots should be made public but was overruled by the Hall's board of directors, which instead included an option for each voter to decide whether to release his or her ballot. Since 2012, each voter can check a box on the ballot to have it made public two weeks after the vote totals.

The percentage of public ballots was about the same this year (79.1%) as last (79.5%).

