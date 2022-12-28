Grizzlies Overlooked Warriors' Scouting Video Before Christmas Day Loss

Grizz overlooked Dubs' scouting video before Christmas loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Memphis Grizzlies are a confident group, maybe to their own detriment.

Before their Christmas Day showdown against the Warriors this past weekend, the Grizzlies apparently weren't too concerned with the defending NBA champions, who also happened to eliminate them from the playoffs last season.

In a story posted by CBS Sports on Monday, writer Colin Ward-Henninger was in the Grizzlies' locker room at Chase Center before the game and noted that while most teams have video of their upcoming opponent playing on monitors throughout the room, Memphis had video of the Warriors playing on a laptop with the screen tilted down.

What were the Grizzlies watching before tip-off at Chase Center?

On the TVs in the Grizzlies' locker room were the Boston Celtics, who were playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the earlier game.

"[The Golden State scouting video] will go on later," Grizzlies wing Danny Green told Ward-Henninger in the locker room before the Grizzlies ultimately lost 123-109. "We watch enough of the Warriors."

Before the first Christmas Day game in franchise history, why were the Grizzlies focused on the Celtics and not the Warriors? Because, in the days leading up to the game, star Ja Morant told ESPN's Malika Andrews that he isn't worried about any teams in the Western Conference while identifying Boston as the team they have to go through to get to the top of the NBA mountain.

Malika Andrews: "Who do you look at around the league as you're studying and say, 'We're gonna have to run through them?'"



Ja Morant: "The Celtics"



"No one in the West?"



"Nah, I'm fine in the West."pic.twitter.com/2iYrc4AxIG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 21, 2022

The Grizzlies apparently overlooking the Warriors came back to bite them Sunday night as Golden State led most of the way and found themselves taunting Memphis late in the game.

The Warriors, for everything they've accomplished over the last decade, got up for the matchup against the Grizzlies. They were fired up, ready to knock down a team gunning for them.

And the Warriors' beatdown might have had a lasting impact on the Grizzlies as they followed up Sunday's loss with another defeat Tuesday night at home to the Phoenix Suns. But, on the other hand, Golden State beat the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday for their second straight win.

Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks, a nemesis of the Warriors, made an eye-opening comment about his team after the loss to the Suns.

I asked Dillon Brooks about how teams are responding to the Grizzlies’ talkative identity:



“I feel like this season when we get talked back to, we just freeze up.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) December 28, 2022

The young Grizzlies have a lot of swagger, earned or not, and in this case, they might have done themselves more harm than good by not giving the Warriors enough of their attention.