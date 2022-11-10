Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Fined for Kicking Game Ball Into Stands Vs. Celtics

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined for kicking game ball into stands originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night at FedExForum.

In the play, Bane went for the steal from Celtics' Jayson Tatum's pass but tipped the ball out of bounds, before the 24-year-old soft punted the ball into the first row of the stands.

The Grizzlies (8-4) went on to win Wednesday night's contest against the Spurs 124-122, while the Celtics (8-3) defeated the Pistons 128-112.