Fans Roast Great Britain's World Baseball Classic Jerseys

Great Britain's home run celebration is much more creative than the jerseys

By Eric Mullin

Great Britain is making its World Baseball Classic debut in 2023.

But the British aren't exactly arriving to the international tournament in style.

As Great Britain opened play against Team USA on Saturday night, it did so while sporting some unimpressive jerseys.

The threads are gray and simply feature "Great Britain" in plain blue text across the center.

Fans on Twitter had a field day with the simple design.

Great Britain's home run celebration, on the other hand, is much more creative.

Trayce Thompson took Adam Wainwright deep in the first inning to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Team USA at Chase Field in Phoenix. When Thompson returned to the dugout, he was given a crown and cape.

Whoever came up with that celebration should have been in charge of designing the jerseys.

