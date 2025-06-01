The 2026 Masters Tournament is still more than 10 months away, but it's time to start planning your trip.

Fans can start planning their visit to the famed Augusta National as the lottery application process went live on Sunday.

After a historic 2025 tournament saw Rory McIlroy complete the career Grand Slam to win his first Masters, what could be in store for next year? Will Tiger Woods be making his return to Augusta? Could Scottie Scheffler win his third green jacket?

While the actual tournament is months away, here's everything we know about 2026 tickets:

How do Masters tickets work?

For fans that can't pay top dollar to attend the Masters, the tournament has a lottery process that offers cheaper prices for lucky winners.

All you have to do is create a free account at Masters.com, then enter your information (address, phone, email, etc.) and select which days you want to apply for tickets. You can enter to win a maximum of four tickets for practice rounds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as two tickets for tournament rounds on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If you are selected, Augusta National will send along an email and you can pay the discounted price for tickets are the day that you won.

How much are Masters tickets?

Through the lottery system, here's how much tickets cost for each day in 2026:

Practice rounds Monday, April 6: $125 Tuesday, April 7: $125 Wednesday, April 8 (Par 3 Contest): $150

Tournament rounds Thursday, April 9: $160 Friday, April 10: $160 Saturday, April 11: $160 Sunday, April 12: $160



Those prices are up from last year, when it was $100 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and $140 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

When is the Masters ticket lottery?

The lottery application process opened on Sunday, June 1, and runs through Friday, June 20. Winners will be notified in July.

What are the odds of getting Masters tickets?

Previous estimates have suggested that the odds of winning the lottery are under 1 percent. So... you're saying there's a chance?

Can you sell your Masters tickets?

Augusta National prohibits anyone from reselling their Masters tickets.

"As a reminder, August National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters Tickets," the website reads. "The resale of any Masters Ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of Tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament."

