Golf pros react to PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

Who could've seen this one coming?

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday morning that it would merge with the controversial LIV Golf in order to "unify the game of golf." The deal also includes the DP World Tour, which is the PGA's European Tour.

The announcement has shocked the golf world and has pro players who currently tour utterly speechless.

So how did the players react and what is being said about the merge? Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Welfare Check on Chamblee — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 6, 2023

I’ve grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour! — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) June 6, 2023

I love finding out morning news on Twitter — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) June 6, 2023

Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 6, 2023

The golf world right now.. pic.twitter.com/RRtdXFbYNJ — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) June 6, 2023

Awesome day today 😊 https://t.co/qUwVJiydym — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 6, 2023



Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with. — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) June 6, 2023

Time to get on the bush hog — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) June 6, 2023

Was having quite the nice practice session this morning too pic.twitter.com/qWBKuM2yHO — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 6, 2023