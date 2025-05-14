New York Giants 2025 season schedule: What to know

We are mere hours away from the NFL releasing the dates and times of the Giants' 2025 season.

While we have known who Big Blue would be facing since the end of last season, it wasn't until the first night of the NFL Draft last month that an announcement was made pertaining to team schedules: the 2025 is set to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the Giants' home and away games and who they will be facing.

Be sure to check back at 8 p.m. for the dates and times for each one.

2025 GIANTS SCHEDULE

Home

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

L.A. Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Away

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Rams

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

Under the NFL's rules pertaining to its rotation for team schedules, the Giants will face the NFC North and AFC West teams, as well as the teams that are the same-place finishers from the NFC South, NFC West, and AFC East. They will also take part in the annual home-and-home series with their three NFC East opponents.