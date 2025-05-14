New York Giants 2025 season schedule: What to know

We are mere hours away from the NFL releasing the dates and times of the Giants' 2025 season.
While we have known who Big Blue would be facing since the end of last season, it wasn't until the first night of the NFL Draft last month that an announcement was made pertaining to team schedules: the 2025 is set to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
Here are the Giants' home and away games and who they will be facing.
Be sure to check back at 8 p.m. for the dates and times for each one.
2025 GIANTS SCHEDULE
Home
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- L.A. Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- San Francisco 49ers
Away
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Rams
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
Under the NFL's rules pertaining to its rotation for team schedules, the Giants will face the NFC North and AFC West teams, as well as the teams that are the same-place finishers from the NFC South, NFC West, and AFC East. They will also take part in the annual home-and-home series with their three NFC East opponents.