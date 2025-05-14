New York Giants

New York Giants 2025 season schedule: What to know

The NFL will announce the dates and times of 2025 season games Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

We are mere hours away from the NFL releasing the dates and times of the Giants' 2025 season.

While we have known who Big Blue would be facing since the end of last season, it wasn't until the first night of the NFL Draft last month that an announcement was made pertaining to team schedules: the 2025 is set to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the Giants' home and away games and who they will be facing.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Be sure to check back at 8 p.m. for the dates and times for each one.

2025 GIANTS SCHEDULE

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Home

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • L.A. Chargers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • San Francisco 49ers

Away

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • Chicago Bears
  • Denver Broncos
  • Detroit Lions
  • Las Vegas Rams
  • New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints

Under the NFL's rules pertaining to its rotation for team schedules, the Giants will face the NFC North and AFC West teams, as well as the teams that are the same-place finishers from the NFC South, NFC West, and AFC East. They will also take part in the annual home-and-home series with their three NFC East opponents.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York GiantsNFLSports
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us