New York Giants

Safety Jevon Holland agrees to 3-year, $45.3 million deal with Giants: Report

Holland, a second-round draft pick by Miami in 2021, started 57 games for the Dolphins in four seasons.

By Rob Maaddi l The Associated Press

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 29: Jevon Holland #8 of the Miami Dolphins walks onto the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has agreed to a three-year, $45.3 million contract with the New York Giants, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday, the start of the new league year, said Holland’s deal includes $30.3 million guaranteed.

Holland, a second-round draft pick by Miami in 2021, started 57 games for the Dolphins in four seasons. He has five interceptions and averages 85 tackles per year.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Giants have bolstered their secondary in free agency, adding Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

New York GiantsNFLNFL Free Agency
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us