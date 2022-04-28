Giants Use 5th and 7th Overall Picks in 2022 NFL Draft to Boost Defensive, Offensive Lines

The New York Giants used their top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to fill two of their biggest needs: Getting after opposing quarterbacks, and protecting their own.

With the fifth pick, Big Blue selected defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. The unanimous all-American from last season recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss with Oregon.

Thibodeaux is a fast rusher who makes plays in the backfield with uncanny burst and length. The former five-star recruit seemed destined to be a first overall draft pick after his freshman season, but between injuries and a shortened pandemic season he never was able to put together a fully dominant year.

Before Thibodeaux, the Giants had not drafted a defensive end/edge rusher in the first round since taking Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010. He will fit into defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's variety of multiple schemes.

Then, two picks later, the Giants followed that pick up by taking offensive tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick. The 6/7, 337-pound lineman helped lead Alabama to the national championship game.

Neal has size and explosive athleticism. He started 40 games for the Crimson Tide and missed only one game in his three-year career, which ended as an All-American.

He will be a bookend to Andrew Thomas, who has played the left side since being drafted in 2020. Neal can play both sides so expect new coach Brian Daboll to use him on the right side to start.

If there was anything surprising about new general manager Joe Schoen's picks it was the order in which they were selected. Tackle was the biggest need but with an early run on defensive players, Schoen grabbed Thibodeaux at No. 5 and then knew he would be able to grab a tackle at No. 7 since there were three good options.

The Giants (4-13) had plenty of needs coming into the draft, but the offensive line and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks were the top two.

New York has had five straight losing seasons and has not been to the playoffs since 2016.