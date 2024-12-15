New York Giants

Giants owner gets another aerial message to ‘fire everyone' before Week 15 game

It was the second straight week that a plane circled the stadium before the Giants' afternoon game.

By Tom Canavan | The Associated Press

A plan pulls a banner, directed at New York Giants owner John Mara, over Met Life Stadium
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Giants co-owner John Mara received another aerial message to thrash his woeful team before Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

A small plane circled MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before kickoff, trailing a banner that read: “Mr Mara Enough — We won't stop until you fire everyone.”

It was the second straight week that a plane was hired to circle the stadium to complain about the Giants' second straight losing season. New York is (2-11) and riding an eight-game losing streak, and it is winless in seven home games this season. The team record is nine straight losses.

The message last week before a 14-11 loss to the Saints asked Mara to overhaul a team that has made the playoffs twice since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

“Mr. Mara, enough. Please fix this dumpster fire!” read the message towed by the plane.

Mara declined comment last week and he was not immediately available for comment on this second incident.

The Giants made the playoffs in 2022 with a 9-7-1 record under coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who were hired form Buffalo. Both men now are on the hot seat.

The Giants entered Sunday's game against the Ravens (8-5) as 16-point underdogs, according to the BetMGM Sportsbook, one of the highest spreads for the team in a long time.

No one has come forward to claim responsibility for hiring the plane and writing the aerial message.

The last time something like this happened was in the late 1970s when a plane hired by fans flew over Giants Stadium with a trailing banner that read “15 Years of Lousy Football. ... We’ve Had Enough.” Between 1973-79, the Giants won no more than six games in a season, with the six wins coming in ’78 and ’79 when the NFL expanded from a 14-game to a 16-game regular season.

Copyright The Associated Press

