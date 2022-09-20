Giants Sign Former Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith to Practice Squad

Jaylon Smith is back with the New York Giants ahead of their first matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants officially signed the linebacker to their practice squad on Tuesday. Smith played four games with the franchise last season and accumulated 19 tackles before becoming a free agent.

Smith began his career with the Giants’ upcoming opponent. The Cowboys drafted Smith in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he did not step onto an NFL field until 2017 due to his recovery from a catastrophic knee injury in his final college game with Notre Dame.

Once he got on the field, Smith had a strong run to start his career. He did not miss a game from 2017 to 2020 and made the Pro Bowl in 2019 while amassing 142 tackles.

Smith signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019, but his time in Dallas did not last that long. He was released early in the 2021 season and soon joined the Green Bay Packers. He played just two games for the Packers and finally finished out the year with the Giants.

The 2-0 Giants will look to stay undefeated when they host Cooper Rush and the 1-1 Cowboys for Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.