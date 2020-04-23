Giants Select Georgia OT Andrew Thomas With Fourth Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The New York Giants used the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to beef up the protection around second-year quarterback, and 2019 first-round pick, Daniel Jones.

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, a first-team AP All-American last season, will join the offensive front for Big Blue. Thomas made 13 starts at left tackle in 2019 for the Bulldogs.

Thomas was a team leader at Georgia, and can play left or right tackle. The three-year starter goes 6-foot-5, 315, has strong hands and experience.

The Giants are hoping that adding Thomas to a young core that includes Jones and running back Saquon Barkley will help guide them back to the playoffs, which they've only reached once in the eight seasons since winning the Super Bowl in 2012.

The 2016 squad was bounced in the first round by the Packers, after finishing second in the NFC East that year.