Giants Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Rest of Team Will Maintain Practice Schedule

The team did not identify the player or how many contacts are now working remotely

A New York Giants player tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Thursday, and the player's close contacts have been told to stay home.

The team did not identify the player, nor did they say how many of the player's contacts are now working remotely. The infected player is now in isolation.

The Giants' training center will stay open and players will follow their regular practice and meeting schedule.

"We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps," the club said in a statement.

The 1-6 Giants, currently last in the NFC East, are due to play at home Monday night against Tom Brady and the 5-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, currently first in the NFC South.

This is a developing story.

