Giants Left Without QB Vs. Bears After Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor Both Injured

Saquon Barkley went under center for the New York Giants on Sunday.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Giants’ quarterback room took a major hit as both starting quarterback Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor left the game against the Chicago Bears with injuries.

With few options, Giants head coach Brian Daboll handed the keys to the offense over to the Pro Bowl running back.

The first hit to the Giants offense came at the end of the second quarter when Taylor entered the lineup in place of Jones. The starting quarterback suffered an apparent left ankle injury several minutes prior when he was sacked by Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker.



Barkley ran the ball on back-to-back plays but came up short of the first down, forcing New York to settle for a field goal.

Taylor took over with the clock winding down on the quarter during a 17-12 lead. This was the 33-year-old’s first appearance of the season.

His debut was short-lived, however, as he ended up on the receiving end of a hard tackle that sent him to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

With two quarterbacks sidelined, Daboll turned to the next logical option -- Barkley in the wildcat formation. Except, Jones returned to the field.

Confused? You’re not alone. Jones lined up as a receiver for the next couple of plays before eventually returning under center.

Despite the dangerously slim depth chart, the Giants still claimed a 20-12 victory.

News of Jones’ and Taylor’s statuses will likely emerge in the coming hours and days, but there’s no denying that the starting quarterback was not himself upon returning. Jones appeared to have limited mobility and was essentially a non-factor upon a return, a far cry from his 71 passing yards and 68 rushing yards -- including two touchdowns -- through three quarters.