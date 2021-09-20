New York Giants

Kenny Golladay Says He Was Yelling at Jason Garrett, Not Daniel Jones, in Rant

Golladay clarified that his sideline outburst during Thursday night's game wasn't directed at Jones

By Ethan Cadeaux

Golladay says he was yelling at Garrett, not Jones in rant originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the final minutes of the New York Giants' eventual Thursday Night Football loss to the Washington Football Team, Giants wideout Kenny Golladay was captured yelling at what appeared to be quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones downplayed the situation postgame, but Golladay was asked about the exchange on Monday. The receiver's answer gave a whole other twist to the saga.

"It was me just talking to JG [Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett] a little bit," Golladay told New York media on Monday. "That's two competitive guys right there."

So, it wasn't Golladay yelling at his quarterback after all. Instead, the wideout admitted to screaming at his offensive coordinator.

The wideout's rant came after the Giants had taken the lead over Washington on a field goal just before the two-minute warning. New York was gifted great field position following a Taylor Heinicke interception, but the Giants offense played ultra-conservative before sending Graham Gano out for the kick.

The decision to play it safe backfired for New York, as Heinicke would lead Washington on a game-winning drive that ended with Dustin Hopkins sending a 43-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired.

After Golladay told reporters he was going back and forth with Garrett, he asked if his rant was due to a lack of targets. The prized free-agent acquisition denied such.

"Nah, it's not dealing with that," Golladay said. "And more so just me doing anything I can, not so much 'get me the ball more' though."

