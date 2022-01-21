Giants Hire Bills Exec as Their Next General Manager

Joe Schoen, an executive with the Buffalo BIlls, will be the next general manager of the New York Giants, the team said Friday.

Schoen, 42, was the assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills. He was one of nine candidates to interview and one of three finalists for the job.

Earlier this month Dave Gettleman retired as the Giants' GM after four seasons in the role.

Schoen's first order of business is likely to be finding the team's next head coach.

A former college quarterback and wide receiver at Indiana's DePauw University, Schoen has also worked for Carolina and Miami in his NFL career.