Giants Get Two Home MNF Games, Jets Face Tough Start — See Full 2020 Schedules

The 2020 NFL schedules were released Thursday night, with the Giants kicking off Monday Night Football on week one.

Fresh off a disappointing 4-12 season, Big Blue will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 14. They also will be on Monday Night Football on November 2, when an old Super Bowl opponent comes to visit for Week 8 with his new team: Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants play their first NFC East rival Week 5 when they go down to Dallas to face the Cowboys, kicking off a stretch of five division opponents in a six-week span. They'll face the defending division champion Eagles twice in that time, first down in Philly for a Week 6 matchup on Thursday Night Football, then again at home Week 9.

A familiar face comes back to MetLife Stadium Week 15, as Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns visit on December 20.

The Jets start off the season by facing two of the toughest defenses in the league in the Bills (in Buffalo) and 49ers. In fact, Gang Green has one of the toughest schedules in the league on paper, as their opponents have the second-highest winning percentage from 2019 (only the Patriots have a tougher road).

Adding to the challenge: having to face both the AFC and NFC west. That includes two cross-country trips to Los Angeles in October and December, as well as Kansas City and Seattle — two of the loudest places in the NFL for visiting teams to play.

Neither team has any Sunday Night Football games scheduled as of now, but that is subject to change.

The Giants and Jets square off against one another in the first week of the preseason, before the Giants go on to face the Titans, Packers and Patriots. The Jets will play the Lions, Steelers and Eagles.

All of this is assuming of course that there will be an NFL season this year, as the league has maintained will go off as scheduled as of now.

Here are the full schedules for both teams:

NEW YORK GIANTS

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers @ NY Giants, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 14 (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: NY Giants @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. Sept. 20

Week 3: San Francisco 49ers @ NY Giants, 1 p.m. Sept. 27

Week 4: NY Giants @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 4

Week 5: NY Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 11

Week 6: Washington Redskins @ NY Giants, 1 p.m. Oct. 18

Week 7: NY Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 22 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ NY Giants, 8:15 p.m. Nov. 2 (Monday Night Football)

Week 9: NY Giants @ Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. Nov. 8

Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles @ NY Giants, 1 p.m. Nov. 15

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: NY Giants @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. Nov. 29

Week 13: NY Giants @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 6

Week 14: Arizona Cardinals @ NY Giants, 1 p.m. Dec. 13

Week 15: Cleveland Browns @ NY Giants, 1 p.m. Dec. 20

Week 16: NY Giants @ Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. Dec. 27

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ NY Giants, 1 p.m. Jan. 3

NEW YORK JETS