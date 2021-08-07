Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Signs 4-Year, $198M Extension with Nets Before Winning Gold Medal

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets for the long term.

Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension Friday, business partner Rich Kleiman announced on Boardroom, their sports business media network.

Durant just finished his first season playing for the Nets after sitting out the 2019-20 season recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists, showing he had shaken off the injury to regain the form that made him the 2014 NBA MVP and a four-time lead scoring champion.

The extension begins with the 2022-23 season. It came hours before Durant was trying to lead the U.S. to a fourth straight Olympic gold medal. He became the American men's career scoring leader during the tournament.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kevin DurantTokyo OlympicsNBABrooklyn Netsnets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us