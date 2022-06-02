Mets

Francisco Lindor Out for Mets After Closing Hotel Door on His Finger

Lindor's right middle finger was swollen and the nail bed was blackened, and said the injury affected his ability to throw and grip a bat

Francisco Lindor slammed his finger closing a door and will miss the New York Mets’ series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

“The last time I pinched a finger, I was 12 years old,” he said.

The shortstop got hurt a night earlier after the team arrived in Los Angeles ahead of the four-game series between the National League's top two teams. He was closing one of two double doors in his hotel room.

“They closed at the same time and the next thing you know I got a swollen finger,” he said. “I ran around the room for like three minutes. I didn’t want to look at it. I felt like I had my heart in that finger.”

Lindor's right middle finger was swollen and the nail bed was blackened. He said the injury affected his ability to throw and grip a bat. He's not expected to miss more than a day.

Manager Buck Showalter briefly considered using Lindor as the designated hitter, but decided to sit him instead.

Lindor has driven in at least one run in a career-high 10 straight games. He is batting .365 in that stretch and has 43 RBI this season.

“It’s frustrating to not be out there with the boys,” Lindor said in the visitors' dugout at Dodger Stadium. “I want to be out there every day and do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Lindor said his teammates weren't razzing him because they know he's “not too happy.”

