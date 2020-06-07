New England Patriots

Former NFL Wide Receiver Reche Caldwell Dead at 41

Former New England Patriot wide receiver Donald “Reche” Caldwell was shot and killed in Florida late Saturday evening, according to NBC affiliate WFLA in Tampa.

Tampa police said the shooting occurred at a home around 11 p.m. Saturday evening, but have not released Caldwell’s name. Caldwell’s mother confirmed the report to WFLA.

Caldwell, 41, was shot in the leg and chest in an “ambush” at his home, according to his mother, Deborah Caldwell, as he was about to go on a date with his girlfriend.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriot Reche Caldwell,” the Patriots tweeted Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The former wide receiver was taken in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He played four years in San Diego before joining the New England Patriots in 2006. Caldwell had his best statistical season with the Patriots, playing in all 16 regular season games and hauling in 61 catches for 760 yards.

He retired after playing a final season with the Washington Redskins in 2007.

New England Patriots
