Former Giants Head Coach Jim Fassel Dies at 71: Report

Former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel has died following a heart attack, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Fassel's son confirmed the death of the 71-year-old ex-football coach who oversaw the Giants from 1997 to 2003 to the newspaper on Monday. According to the LA Times, Fassel was experiencing chest pains and died after being taken to a hospital in Las Vegas where he lived.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fassel initially began working with the Giants as an assistant in 1991, but after the team won Super Bowl XXV, coach Bill Parcells hired him to coach their quarterback and he eventually became the team's offensive coordinator.

By 1997, Fassel was named NFL coach of the year. He had 58 career regular-season victories, the fourth-highest total among team's 90-year history, according to the Giants. However, he had some shortfalls and announced his resignation in 2003. Fassel was replaced by Tom Coughlin.

Fassel is survived by his wife and five children.