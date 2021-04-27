NFL

Former NFL Linebacker Geno Hayes Dies at 33 After Battle With Liver Disease

Geno Hayes died Monday evening while awaiting a transplant, his high school coach confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat and other media outlets

By NBC 6

Getty Images

A former standout linebacker for the Florida State Seminoles who spent several seasons in the NFL died just weeks after entering hospice care due to liver disease.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported 33-year-old Geno Hayes died Monday evening while awaiting a transplant, his high school coach confirmed to the paper and other media outlets.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hayes was a four-star recruit who signed with the Seminoles in 2005 and helped lead FSU to a conference championship and berth in the Orange Bowl. He became a starter in 2006 and held the spot for two seasons, being named first team All-ACC in 2007.

Sports

College Athletes 11 hours ago

Both Parties Back Bill for Image Rights for College Athletes

Craig Engels 21 hours ago

Once You've Met Craig Engels, He's Hard to Forget

After being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Hayes spent seven seasons in the NFL that included stints with both the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hayes confirmed earlier this year he was battling the disease, which he believed was caused by use of over-the-counter medication during his playing career and a family history of liver disease.

He had been placed on a waiting list for a liver transplant before entering hospice care.

Hayes leaves behind a wife and two kids.

This article tagged under:

NFLCollege Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us